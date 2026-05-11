Driver convicted in crash that killed Robertson County siblings, ages 4 and 7

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Robertson County jury has found Lukas Lee Mansfield guilty on multiple counts of aggravated vehicular homicide in connection with a crash that killed two young siblings in January 2025.

Robertson County Sheriff's Office Lukas Lee Mansfield

The crash happened Jan. 10, 2025, on Highway 161 in northern Robertson County. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Mansfield was driving westbound when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, struck a culvert, went airborne and hit a utility pole.

The victims, 7-year-old Miah Mansfield and 4-year-old Jackson Mansfield, were pronounced dead at the scene. The children were unrestrained inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Evidence presented during the May 2026 trial showed Mansfield’s blood alcohol content was .151 after the crash, according to Robert Nash, District Attorney General of Tennessee’s 19th Judicial District.

The jury trial was held from May 5 through May 7, 2026. Jurors convicted Mansfield on multiple Class A felony counts of aggravated vehicular homicide.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 3, 2026.

Following the crash, the Robertson County community mourned the loss of the siblings, with memorials of ribbons and teddy bears placed near the crash site. South Haven Christian School in Springfield, where both children attended, described Miah and Jackson as “cherished members” of the school community.

District Attorney General Nash called the prosecution “a complete team effort.”

“Most importantly, we continue to remember Miah and Jackson Mansfield and keep their loved ones in our thoughts,” Nash said.