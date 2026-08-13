Federal contract points to possible ICE facility in Tenn. city

ADAMS, Tenn. (WTVF) — New federal spending records indicate an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility could be coming to Robertson County.

A contract listed on USAspending.gov shows the federal government awarded Koniag Government Services more than $17.4 million on July 28 for an ICE “national coordination center” in Adams.

According to the contract, the center would provide support services for ICE enforcement and removal operations.

The initial contract runs from Aug. 6, 2026, through Aug. 5, 2027. It includes options that could extend the agreement through Aug. 5, 2030, bringing its potential total value to more than $63 million.

Koniag Government Services, based in Anchorage, Alaska, works with federal agencies to provide professional services, operational management and other government support.

The contract does not identify a specific location for the proposed facility in Adams.

The City of Adams said no zoning application or land-use request connected to the project has been filed and city officials said they do not yet know whether the facility would even be located within Adams city limits.

Officials said they are learning about the project through the same publicly available information and do not have additional details beyond what is listed on the federal spending website.