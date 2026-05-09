Greenbrier officer crash linked to previously unknown brain tumor

GREENBRIER, Tenn. (Smokey Barn News) — The Greenbrier Police Department has identified the officer involved in the recent on-duty motor vehicle crash as Officer Matthew Hillis.

With permission from Officer Hillis’ family, officials also released additional information regarding his condition and addressed speculation surrounding the incident. According to the department, medical evaluations following the crash revealed that Officer Hillis had suffered a seizure caused by a previously unknown brain tumor that was discovered after the collision.

Officials say Officer Hillis now faces an extensive course of medical treatment in the weeks and months ahead as he begins this battle alongside his family, friends, and fellow officers.

The department is asking the community to continue keeping Officer Hillis and his family in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Officials added that the support shown so far has been deeply appreciated by both the family and the department.

Officer Hillis has been a certified law enforcement officer in the State of Tennessee since 2023 and has served with the Greenbrier Police Department since 2025. Prior to his law enforcement career, Officer Hillis honorably served in the United States Army.

Officials described Officer Hillis as a valued member of the department and said they stand firmly beside him and his family throughout the road ahead.