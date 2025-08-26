Human leg found in Springfield Creek identified

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn (WTVF) — DNA testing has confirmed that human remains discovered in Springfield's Sulphur Fork Creek on July 4 belong to 68-year-old Joseph Frank Benton Sr., a man who was on Robertson County's most-wanted list.

The shocking discovery of a human leg in the creek has now been linked to Benton, who wasn't a stranger to law enforcement. He was already wanted on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor after his property was raided by law enforcement in rural Springfield.

In addition to the sexual exploitation warrant, Benton was facing dozens of weapon charges in connection to violating probation. This stems from his arrest for domestic violence.

Authorities from local, state and federal offices searched his Owens Chapel Road property on March 27, 2024. According to court documents, Benton possessed a 20-year-old photograph in electronic form that shows a minor engaged in sexual activity.

Connection to unsolved disappearance

The same property has been at the center of another mystery — the disappearance of a young mother and her toddler more than 20 years ago.

Benton's son, Joey Jr., was dating 21-year-old Jennifer Wix when she and her daughter Adrianna vanished in 2004. Their case remains unsolved.

"We were already anxious about the day, tense, emotions come up with that, so I've already been posting on socials about it and trying to get their story out there, and so something big for them for their 20-year anniversary," Jennifer's sister, Casey Robinson, said when investigators searched the Benton property.

No one has ever been charged in Jennifer and Adrianna's disappearance. But Robinson said she's still holding out hope.

"I hope that whatever warrant they have is something they can use to work towards finding answers for my sister and my niece," Robinson said.

The family has long believed the Bentons know more than they've said.

Investigation continues

Both the Robertson County Sheriff's Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are assisting Springfield Police as the investigation moves forward.

Springfield Police said no other body parts have been found and there is no indication of foul play at this time.

Benton was on the Robertson County Most Wanted list for violation of probation charges. His last known address was listed as homeless.

This story was reported on-air and written by Kelsey Gibbs and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.