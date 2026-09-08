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I-65 northbound closed in Robertson Co. after multi-vehicle crash

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Michael Woodward/WTKR
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Generic: Day Police Lights
Posted

ROBERTSON CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — I-65 northbound is closed in Robertson County after a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

The crash was reported near mile marker 108 on Tuesday afternoon around 3:15 p.m.

TDOT said all northbound lanes are closed in the area.

No additional details were immediately available.

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