COOPERTOWN, Tenn. (Smokey Barn News) — A man attempting to change a flat tire along Highway 49 Tuesday evening was critically injured after another vehicle struck his disabled car, leaving him trapped underneath the vehicle with gasoline reportedly dripping onto his face.

The first call to 911 came in at 9:32 p.m. According to Pleasant View Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Trey Nelms, the man was outside his vehicle attempting repairs when another vehicle struck the disabled car. The crash was positioned just past Sandy Spring Rd between Coorpertson and Springfield.

The injured man was later transported by medical helicopter from a landing zone established at Coopertown Middle School.

Father and Sons Rush to Help

Smokey Barn News spoke with Rudy Colin Jr., a Coopertown-area resident who, along with his father, Rudy Colin Sr., and his brother, Joey Colin, helped rescue the injured man.

According to Colin Jr., the man was trapped beneath the vehicle in a ditch, with gasoline dripping onto his face when they arrived.

The three family members climbed into the ditch and worked together to free him. Colin Jr. said they stabilized the man’s neck and body to minimize movement before carefully pulling him from beneath the vehicle.

Once the man was free, they obtained a bottle of water from someone nearby and rinsed gasoline, dirt, and debris from his face.

Colin Jr. said the man had suffered significant facial injuries and was unable to speak, but remained conscious and responsive. He was blinking his eyes and moving his hands in response to instructions.

The rescuers also observed a laceration to the man’s side and suspected additional injuries, including possible broken ribs.

Child Escapes Injury

According to Colin Jr., a child approximately 10 or 11 years old had been inside the disabled vehicle before the crash.

The man had reportedly instructed the child to get out and wait along the hillside while he changed the tire.

That decision may have spared the child from injury. Colin Jr. said the child was unharmed but had witnessed the aftermath of the collision.

Bystanders helped move the child away from the scene.

Colin Jr. believes the impact pushed the disabled vehicle over the man, leaving him trapped underneath. The exact sequence of the collision has not been officially confirmed.

Emergency Response

According to Assistant Chief Nelms, Robertson County EMS responded with two medic units and a supervisor.

The Pleasant View Volunteer Fire Department responded with three units, including two at the crash scene and a third assigned to ground operations at the helicopter landing zone at Coopertown Middle School.

Law enforcement agencies responding included the Coopertown Police Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office.

Nelms said the other parties involved declined ambulance transportation.

Highway 49 was completely blocked during the emergency response. Firefighters reported that crews were working to reopen one lane when they cleared the scene.

The injured man’s identity and current medical condition have not been released.

Colin Jr. told Smokey Barn News that he hopes to meet the injured man again if he recovers, explaining that he would like to know how he is doing following the rescue.

The circumstances surrounding the collision remain under investigation.