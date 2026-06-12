Pedestrian struck by train in Adams

ADAMS, Tenn. (Smokey Barn News) — Authorities are investigating and have confirmed to Smokey Barn News that one person is dead after reportedly being struck by a train in the Adams area early Friday morning.

According to initial reports, the incident occurred somewhere along Highway 41 North between Woodruff Road and Old Highway 41 North in the Adams area, the first call coming into 911 at 2:29 a.m. MAP

Preliminary information indicates that a train conductor reported seeing someone on or near the tracks, reporting that the train struck the individual. The identification of the individual is unknown at this time.

Multiple agencies have responded to the area, including the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office, Robertson County Emergency Management Agency, the Adams Fire Department, and Robertson County EMS.

The area consists largely of farmland and wooded terrain, complicating recovery efforts for first responders.

This remains an active investigation. Smokey Barn News is working to obtain additional information and will provide updates as they become available.