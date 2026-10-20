Pickup truck crashes into Springfield grocery store, driver taken into custody

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (Smokey Barn News) — The driver of a pickup truck is lucky to be alive after traveling nearly 174 feet down a steep hillside, crossing Hill Street, down another steep embankment, crashing through a fence, and finally crashing into the rear of the H.G. Hill Food Store on Memorial Boulevard in Springfield Sunday evening.

Based on observations at the scene, the driver appeared to have been traveling along an alleyway connecting South Willow Street and Hill Street when her vehicle left the roadway, clipped several bushes before descending down the steep grassy slope and into the grocery store, the first call coming into 911 at 9:51 pm..

Despite the nature of the crash, no injuries were reported. The driver was taken into custody by Springfield Police.

Chosen Towing was called to the scene and successfully removed the pickup truck from the building. Once the vehicle was removed, the damage revealed an opening large enough to see into the rear of the store.

The Springfield Police Department is handling the investigation, with the Springfield Fire Department responding to address safety concerns and hazards.

Representatives of H.G. Hill Food Store told Smokey Barn News that despite the damage, the store expects to open for business Monday as usual.

Smokey Barn News is working to determine why the driver was taken into custody and will update this report as additional information becomes available.

UPDATE: According to officials in Springfield, the driver was taken into custody for “driving with no driver’s license.”