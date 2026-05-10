Rabies tests negative after Robertson County dog attack

A woman seriously injured in a dog attack in Robertson County is continuing to recover after health officials confirmed all three dogs involved tested negative for rabies.

The update was shared this week by Robertson County Animal Control following concerns that at least one of the dogs may have been infected after the violent attack along State Line Road last weekend.

“The three dogs involved in the recent attack over the weekend on State Line Road were all confirmed negative per the Health Department after testing was completed this week,” Robertson County Animal Control wrote in a statement.

Officials said there had been concern about possible rabies exposure “due to several factors involving the dogs.”

According to animal control, it is standard procedure for animals that die or are euthanized during a 10-day quarantine period to automatically be tested for rabies.

Authorities said one of the dogs involved in the attack had already been euthanized after officials determined the animal posed a threat to public safety. Another dog that was being held in quarantine was also euthanized and tested because of the severity of the attack and concerns outlined by officials earlier in the investigation.

The attack happened last Saturday when a 62-year-old woman was mauled while walking along State Line Road. Authorities said the woman suffered severe injuries to both arms and was taken to Skyline Medical Center for treatment. She is still recovering.

The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office previously identified the owners of the dogs as William Traughber and Charity Parker. Authorities said both were arrested and are facing three counts of felony dogs at large causing serious bodily injury and two counts of animal neglect/cruelty.

In its latest statement, Robertson County Animal Control also reminded residents that Tennessee law requires pets older than six months to be vaccinated against rabies.

Officials urged pet owners to vaccinate their animals to help prevent diseases that can be spread through contact with wildlife including bats, raccoons, skunks and possums.

Animal control thanked the multiple agencies involved in responding to the incident and asked the public to continue keeping the victim in their prayers as she recovers.