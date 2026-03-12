Return of historic theatre has Downtown Springfield businesses buzzing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A long-quiet landmark in downtown Springfield is showing new signs of life — and local business owners say it could bring more people back to the historic square.

The Capitol Theatre, a centerpiece of downtown for decades, is entering a new chapter under the ownership of Springfield native Michael Crawley. A sign-lighting ceremony scheduled for Friday evening marks one of the first visible milestones in the theatre’s revival.

Nearly 90 years ago, the Capitol Theatre opened its doors, drawing moviegoers from across Robertson County and filling nearby streets with visitors heading to shops and restaurants around the square. After the theatre closed, many longtime residents said the steady flow of visitors gradually faded.

Over the past several years, however, new businesses have started returning to downtown.

Among them is Historic Perk, a coffee shop along Main Street owned by Brandon Baston and his wife. The couple opened the shop in 2017 after being inspired by the coffeehouse featured in the television show Friends.

Baston said when they first opened their doors, only a handful of businesses operated around the square.

But he remembers a much busier downtown growing up in Springfield during the 1980s and 1990s.

“Theatre was going. Lot more little shops here and there in the square, thriving and growing. And then it hit a quiet zone or quiet time,” Baston said.

Now, he believes the theatre’s return could help spark another shift for downtown.

Baston said many visitors today are seeking out locally owned shops and unique community gathering spots — something he believes the theatre could help amplify once it reopens.

“This is the center and pinnacle of the square because of the history,” Baston said. “I’m looking forward to what he does with it and I know he’ll do great things with it.”

Community leaders and volunteers with the Robertson County Historical Society will highlight the theatre’s history and future during Friday’s celebration, which includes the lighting of the theatre’s new projection sign.

The ceremony begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday, with activities starting earlier in the evening. Organizers encourage people attending the event to visit downtown shops and restaurants before and after the celebration.

Local businesses expected to participate include Historic Perk, The Colt Tavern, BS Brew Works, The Soap Factory – Springfield, Willie Mae’s Barbeque and Public House.

Organizers said the event will also feature live music, a historical presentation about the theatre and free popcorn while supplies last.

For many downtown business owners, the event represents more than just a sign lighting. It signals what they hope will be the beginning of a new era for Springfield’s historic square.

This story was reported on-air by reporter Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.