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Robertson Co.: Highway 41 South closed in Greenbrier due to gas leak

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Robertson County Emergency Management
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Posted

GREENBRIER, Tenn. (WTVF) — Emergency crews are responding to a large gas main leak in the area of Highway 41 South and Draughon Drive in Greenbrier.

According to Robertson County Emergency Management, crews from the gas department and multiple public safety agencies are on scene working to safely address the leak.

Highway 41 South is currently closed in the affected area while crews work.

Traffic is being diverted onto Old Greenbrier Pike. Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible and use alternate routes to help reduce congestion and allow emergency personnel to work safely.

Robertson County Emergency Management said it will provide updates as more information becomes available.

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