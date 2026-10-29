South Side Drug Company celebrates 107 years in business

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WTVF) — Stopping at a drug store may just be another errand, but for more than a century, South Side Drug Company has been something much more than that to the Springfield community.

The pharmacy, which started in September 1919, celebrated 107 years in business last month. It has sold everything from prescriptions and school supplies to class rings, wallpaper and paint — and at one point, milkshakes.

"It's kind of a time capsule in some ways," said co-owner and pharmacist Ian Bradley.

The store has operated through nearly 20 U.S. presidents and the same number of Tennessee governors. Through all of it, Bradley said the mission has stayed the same.

"They trust us with their health," he said. "They trust us with their prescriptions and their children and their grandparents and their parents."

That sense of community runs deep.

"Five out of our six pharmacists graduated from Springfield High School, my wife still teaches at Springfield High School, so we love the Yellow Jackets," Bradley said.

That connection to Springfield is also why Bradley has turned down acquisition offers — including one just days ago.

“I had a call 10 days ago from a big name that you all would know well, every corner, and I just said, ‘Thank you, but no thank you,’” he said. “This is where I want to be for a long, long time.”

Looking ahead, Bradley said he hopes to keep the business in the family for generations to come.

"Kids change everything and I've got two kids," he said. "I would love to see them come work with me one day. He's only five now and my girl is only two and a half but no, there's some things bigger than money."

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