Springfield hopes to revive downtown with historic theatre’s upcoming auction

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Middle Tennessee community is hoping a small-town landmark can help breathe new life into its downtown square.

Nearly 90 years ago, the Capitol Theatre opened in Springfield, drawing crowds from across Robertson County and boosting nearby businesses. Since the theatre closed, that growth has faded.

Now, with the building heading to auction, many residents hope a new owner will transform it into an entertainment hub that energizes the square once again.

“We are in the old Capitol Theatre, which began operation in 1939,” said Danny Atchley, president of the Robertson County Historical Society.

Atchley has countless memories inside the historic walls.

“I can remember a lot of wonderful times sitting in these seats, in this very seat probably, for instance,” he said.

For many in Robertson County, stepping back inside the Capitol brings flashbacks of a bustling downtown square.

“They would come and basically spend the day here — in the morning do their shopping, eat lunch, and then go see a double feature at the Capitol Theatre,” Atchley said.

That foot traffic fueled local businesses.

“You had drug stores, grocery stores, women’s stores, men’s stores, shoe stores, hardware stores. Anything retail was pretty much along that stretch,” he said.

When it opened, the theatre was considered cutting-edge.

“The grand opening featured all brand-new seating, state-of-the-art seating, air conditioning, which was wonderful in those days because most businesses did not have air conditioning in Springfield or even Nashville,” Atchley said.

Changes in movie-going habits and ownership eventually led to the Capitol’s closure 10 years ago.

“That was a sad day for Springfield when that happened here,” Atchley said.

The closing left another hole in a downtown already struggling to draw visitors, according to Atchley. Still, he said he believes the square can thrive again.

“Downtown Springfield could be new again if we had more people coming downtown,” he said.

With the theatre set for auction, he envisions a space for concerts, community theater and other live performances.

“Country music acts, rock and roll acts, maybe do the stage where you could do community theater, like the Robertson County Players could perform,” Atchley said.

The building needs work, but he said the structure remains strong.

“You’ve got a great big room; acoustics are still great in here. Yes, it’s going to need some work, no doubt about that,” he said.

With the right owner, Atchley believes the Capitol could once again be “The Show Place of Tennessee” and restore what he calls the heartbeat of the square.

“Everyone in Springfield would like to see an entertainment venue here. Nobody wouldn’t, because it would be a boon to downtown,” he said.

The Capitol Theatre will be auctioned on September 27 at 10 a.m., with bidding in person or online. More information here.

This story was reported on-air by reporter Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.