Tobacco barn fire burns about 4 acres near Cedar Hill

CEDAR HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — A large tobacco barn fire burned about four acres near Cedar Hill Wednesday, according to Smokey Barn News.

The fire broke out along Jones Chapel Road, prompting authorities to close the roadway while crews worked to bring the flames under control. The Tennessee Highway Patrol blocked traffic in the area.

Smokey Barn News reported crews from Cross Plains Fire, Adams Fire and North Robertson Fire and Rescue responded to the scene.

Preliminary information indicated about four acres were lost in the fire. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters also faced difficult conditions because of the combination of Wednesday's high temperatures and the intense heat from the fire. Crews were monitored for signs of heat-related illness and required to take regular breaks as the heat began affecting firefighting operations.

Additional information about the cause of the fire was not immediately available.