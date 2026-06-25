Update: Greenbrier man indicted on 64 additional child sex-related felony charges

GREENBRIER, Tenn. (Smokey Barn News) — A Greenbrier man previously arrested in connection with an investigation involving alleged sexual offenses against children has now been indicted by a Robertson County Grand Jury on dozens of additional felony charges.

According to Detective Sergeant Joseph Chelini with the Greenbrier Police Department Criminal Investigations Division, James Mackenzie Gay was indicted by a Robertson County Grand Jury following an extensive investigation conducted by Greenbrier Police investigators.

Investigators arrested Gay on Thursday morning, and he is currently being held at the Robertson County Detention Facility.

According to police, the indictment includes the following charges:

20 counts of Aggravated Sexual Battery involving a child under the age of 13

36 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor (Possession)

5 counts of Especially Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor (Production)

1 count of Solicitation of a Minor for Rape of a Child

1 count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor by Electronic Means

1 count of Criminal Attempted Sexual Exploitation of a Minor by Electronic Means

The Greenbrier Police Department thanked the 19th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and the Robertson County Child Advocacy Center for their assistance throughout the investigation and for their continued commitment to protecting children.

Detective Chelini told Smokey Barn News that a sizable amount of digital evidence was collected during the investigation into Gay.

Police emphasized that an indictment is a formal accusation and not a finding of guilt. Gay is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.