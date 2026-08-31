Vehicle careens off Kinneys Rd. in dramatic rollover crash near Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (Smokey Barn News) — A dramatic rollover crash on Kinneys Road just outside Springfield prompted an extended extrication operation and put an air ambulance on standby Sunday evening, but officials at the scene tell Smokey Barn News the driver escaped without life-threatening injuries.

The first call came into 911 at 7:46 p.m. The crash occurred in the 4400 block of Kinneys Road near Rawls Auto Salvage.

The vehicle left the roadway as Kinneys Road curved to the left, traveled down an embankment and rolled onto its side, striking a row of trees before coming to rest just feet from vehicles inside Rawls Auto Salvage.

Due to the nature of the crash and the extended extrication, LifeFlight was requested and staged at the nearby Springfield-Robertson County Airport. The helicopter was ultimately canceled after it was determined that air transport would not be needed.

Smokey Barn News was told at the scene that the driver did not sustain life-threatening injuries. Another agency later confirmed that the driver was transported by ground ambulance to an area hospital. The reason for the transport and the extent of any injuries were not immediately available.

The Springfield Fire Department, North Robertson Fire & Rescue, Robertson County Emergency Management Agency, Robertson County EMS and the Tennessee Highway Patrol all responded to the scene.

The crash was initially reported to emergency dispatchers through an automated cell phone crash-detection alert.