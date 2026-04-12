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2 vehicles crash into Murfreesboro home; 1 injured

2 vehicles crash into Murfreesboro home; 1 injured
Murfreesboro TN Fire Rescue Department
2 vehicles crash into Murfreesboro home; 1 injured
Posted

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Crews responded to a crash Sunday on Clark Boulevard where two vehicles left the roadway and struck a house.

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department said one person was taken to the hospital by Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said the home did not suffer any structural damage.

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