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21-year-old woman injured after being hit by vehicle in Murfreesboro

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Michael Woodward/WTKR
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MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 21-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning in Murfreesboro.

Murfreesboro Police responded to the intersection of Lytle Street and Middle Tennessee Boulevard around 7:24 a.m. for a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian.

Police said the preliminary investigation found the driver had a green arrow and was making a left turn from Lytle Street onto Middle Tennessee Boulevard when the collision happened.

Investigators determined the driver was not at fault. Police said the woman entered the crosswalk as the vehicle was making the turn.

The woman was taken to the hospital and treated for injuries.

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