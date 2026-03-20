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35-year-old woman found dead inside a mobile home in Murfreesboro

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Jaromir Chalabala
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Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Murfreesboro Police are investigating after a 35-year-old woman was found dead inside a mobile home on Fairfax Drive.

According to police, they responded to a report of an unresponsive female and found her inside her 135 Fairfax Dr. home.

Detectives determined the circumstances were consistent with a homicide and located 33-year-old Arthur Moore and took him into custody.

He is charged with second-degree murder.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

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