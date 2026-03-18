'An accident waiting to happen': New Kroger opening next to Smyrna school sparks traffic and safety concerns

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new Kroger is set to open next to Smyrna High School later this year, and while many residents are excited for another grocery option in town, traffic on the access road has some worried.

I heard this is a growing concern in the community, so I looked into why this traffic plan was chosen.

When the plaza opens later this year, shoppers will use Bulldog Drive, the same neighborhood street all the students, families, and school staff use.

Sandra Plumb did not know Kroger was moving in across from Smyrna High until her granddaughter started her freshman year last fall. With three grandchildren planning to graduate here, she is invested now, and worries the traffic plan might not be much of a plan at all.

"You're going to have kids getting out of school, people wanting to get into Kroger," Plumb said. "That's an accident waiting to happen."

According to a town spokesperson, Smyrna advocated for a second entrance to the plaza on State Route 102, also known as Lee Victory Parkway, but that request was not approved by TDOT. Only the state can approve entrances on state roads.

In an email, TDOT said Lee Victory Parkway is a high-speed roadway designed for through traffic, not stop-and-go vehicles. Because of that, TDOT determined modifications to Bulldog Drive and the school parking lot were the best option for safety and efficiency.

Plumb, who also worked as a traffic guard here years ago, believes the shopping plaza’s impact on traffic was underestimated.

"Our poor school traffic guard. Bless his heart, he'll probably retire," Plumb said.

Work is underway to widen Bulldog Drive. The road will expand to six lanes at its widest point, up from four, and will include additional turn lanes. TDOT says there are also plans to relocate school entrances and exits somewhere else on Bulldog Drive.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at hannah.mcdonald@newschannel5.com.