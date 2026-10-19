Car goes airborne, snags in power line cables in Tenn.; amazingly, no one was hurt

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — A speeding car in a quiet neighborhood lost control and somehow went airborne.

The miracle here is not only where that car ended up, but that no one was seriously injured.

You tell me how a car comes off the road, flies up and somehow ends up caught hanging in these support wires.

Yup — snagged like a fly in a spider's web.

It happened at the corner of Peebles Drive and One Mile Lane in Smyrna — and in Lisa Hewitt's front yard.

She heard it happen around 6:30 Saturday morning.

"So, I opened up and come out and that car is standing straight up and I'm like, what has happened? It was unreal."

Hewitt hustled outside to see if anyone was hurt.

"I see someone jump off the top of the car and he's walking around and I said, are you okay?"

Hewitt says the guy appeared unharmed and a bit confused, just staring up at his car.

She asked him if he had been drinking — and that's when he decided to leave.

"He's walking ... he gets to that first tree and he's gone."

The suspect was caught by police a short distance away and arrested.

No word yet on how exactly his car went airborne, but speed had to be a factor.

"So he took out your mailbox?"

"Yup."

"And you don't think he hit the brakes?"

"No ... there's no way. There's no tire marks where he tried to slow down and the stop sign is right there."

Hewitt says it's just hard to believe the car climbed the support cables and then stayed suspended until first responders brought it down.

"Mary Poppins had to have something to do with this ... He had to fly like Mary Poppins."

Hewitt was thankful it happened on a Saturday.

Her daughter runs a preschool on the property weekdays.

The suspect is expected to be charged and owes Hewitt a mailbox.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nick.beres@newschannel5.com