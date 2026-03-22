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Crash shuts down I-840 WB near I-24 in Rutherford Co.

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A crash Sunday evening has shut down Interstate 840 westbound near the I-24 interchange.

The closure is at mile marker 52, with traffic being diverted at Exit 53A and 53B.

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