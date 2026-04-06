Debate grows as Rutherford Co. library board searches for interim leader

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tensions remain high in Rutherford County after the library board voted to fire its director following a dispute over children’s books.

Luanne James was terminated last week in an 8-3 vote after refusing to relocate 132 children’s books to the adult section. Rutherford Co. Library System board members deemed the books inappropriate, citing LGBTQIA+ themes and characters.

James argued the move would amount to viewpoint discrimination and violate First Amendment rights.

Now, the board is shifting its focus to what comes next — finding someone to temporarily lead the library system.

During a packed meeting, community members gathered as board members began searching for an interim director on Monday.

“I think it’s important to let you all know what you did last week was absurd,” Rutherford County resident Colin Willumson told the board.

Willumson was among several supporters of James who showed up, voicing concerns about access and representation.

“I’m appalled that my daughter won’t be able to walk into a library and see the real world at her fingertips,” he said.

As the meeting continued, board members emphasized the need for stability in the interim role.

“This is someone who is going to keep the bills paid, lights on and keep the train moving,” Board Chair Cody York explained.

The board narrowed its search to four internal candidates, though some members pushed for someone with a background in library sciences.

“We have this thing that has caused this controversy,” board member Lynn Reynolds said. “Are we expecting them to go ahead and meet with all their librarians and execute because it has been passed, or are we waiting for a full-time director to do that?”

In the end, the majority selected the system’s human resources manager as the top candidate.

“David has experience with finance and HR — and right now, that’s where the focus needs to be,” York added.

Not everyone agreed with that decision.

“I found it interesting that the pushback for the two candidates that have degrees — advanced ones for library sciences — are the two they put at the bottom,” Keri Lambert, vice president of the Rutherford County Library Alliance, said.

Whoever takes the interim role will be expected to carry out the board’s directive to relocate the books.

For Willumson, the issue is far from over.

“When you curate a narrative and narrow it down to what certain people want you to see, the purpose of a library ceases to exist,” he said.

The board plans to approach candidates in order, offering the interim position to its top choice first before moving down the list if needed.

This story was reported by reporter Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Aaron and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.