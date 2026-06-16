Driver arrested after nearly hitting Murfreesboro officer

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man is in custody after police say he nearly struck an officer with his vehicle and then refused to stop during an incident Tuesday.

According to the Murfreesboro Police Department, officers were investigating a report from a witness who said they saw a man remove what appeared to be a card skimmer from a gas pump at a gas station on South Church Street.

When the first officer arrived and attempted to make contact with the man, police said the driver nearly ran over the officer before speeding away.

The driver later stopped near Interstate 840 and Burnt Knob Road, where he was taken into custody.

The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office assisted with the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing, and no additional information has been released.