Dump truck overturns, closes Rocky Fork Almaville Rd in Smyrna

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — A crash involving an overturned dump truck has forced a road closure in Smyrna, according to police.

The Smyrna Police Department said Rocky Fork Almaville Road is closed in both directions at Cooks Lane due to the crash, which involved injuries.

Emergency crews are on scene, and drivers are being urged to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

No additional details about the injuries have been released.