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E-bike rider injured after being hit by car in Murfreesboro

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MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man riding an e-bike suffered a broken leg after being struck by a car on Tuesday morning in Murfreesboro.

The man was riding in the bike lane on Thompson Lane as the driver of the car tried to turn left into the Circle K and hit the cyclist at approximately 6:27 a.m., according to police.

The man was transported to the hospital for further treatment of his injuries.

The driver of the car was cited with failure to yield, driving on a suspended license, and no proof of insurance.

The crash is being investigated by the Murfreesboro Police Department.

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