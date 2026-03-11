I-24 reopens in Rutherford County after emergency shutdown

Update 2:45 p.m.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the emergency situation near I-24 in Rutherford County has been resolved and the interstate is in the process of reopening. Traffic is moving slowly as the scene clears. Drivers needing highway assistance can dial *847 (*THP).

________________________

Authorities have shut down part of westbound I-24 in Rutherford County due to an ongoing emergency situation Wednesday afternoon.

Officials told NewsChannel 5 there is an armed individual who has barricaded themselves inside a home near the 9000 block of Manchester Pike.

No hostages have been reported and officials added that the individual fired their gun into the air, but didn't target anyone.

Law enforcement is working to negotiate with the individual to surrender and come out safely.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, I-24 westbound is closed from the Coffee County line to South Church Street. Nearby Highway 41 is also closed between Epps Mill Road and Big Springs Road.

The Tennessee SmartWay system reports police activity near mile marker 81, where all westbound lanes and the exit ramp are blocked.

Drivers are being directed to take Exit 97 toward Wartrace and follow U.S. Highway 231 back to I-24 in Murfreesboro as an alternate route.

Authorities have not released additional details about the emergency situation.