Fire destroys fire captain’s home, dogs lost; fundraiser launched

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A house fire last week destroyed the home of Rutherford County Fire Rescue Captain Tyler Benefield and his wife, Harlee. The couple also lost their two dogs in the fire.

Information shared by county officials said a smoke alarm alerted Harlee to the fire, allowing her to escape safely with only the clothes she was wearing.

First responders regularly face life-threatening situations while serving their communities, and local leaders say now is the time for the community to support one of their own.

“Tragic events like this don’t have to be life altering when you have family and friends,” Mayor Joe Carr said. “Rutherford County is family and we will help. Let’s stand together as we Stand Firm for Tyler and Harlee.”

Days later, the community is continuing to rally around the couple. A GoFundMe has been set up to help replace essential items and cover immediate expenses following the fire. As of this week, the fundraiser has drawn more than 600 donations and is nearing a $70,000 goal.