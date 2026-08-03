Former Taylor Farms Tenn. President accused of stealing $32M in fraud case

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — A former Taylor Farms Tennessee executive was accused of fraud by the company after he allegedly stole $32 million.

The lawsuit alleges Brian Thure used company money to fund a home in Hawaii, a farm in California and a football endowment at the University of California Berkeley, according to KSBW. He is also accused of putting a personal trainer, chef, and handyman on company payroll.

The lawsuit filed by the company alleges that the former President of the company's Tennessee branch admitted to the theft.

Thure is named in the lawsuit along with his wife and two others.

Thure, who played in the NFL for one year, has not responded publicly to the suit.

The lawsuit is completely unrelated to the Taylor Farms iceberg lettuce recall due to Cyclospora from July.