Frontage Road near Chick-fil-A closed for sewer repairs

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Motorists are advised to expect traffic interruptions on Old Fort Frontage Road near Chick-fil-A off Old Fort Parkway.
City officials said a contractor is performing sewer repairs in the area.
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Austin Pollack brings us an update on a remarkable young man facing great odds, and his family has one simple request: pray for Cole. I believe in the power of prayer and hope you'll join me in lifting up Cole and his family.
- Carrie Sharp