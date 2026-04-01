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Frontage Road near Chick-fil-A closed for sewer repairs

Frontage Road near Chick-fil-A closed for sewer repairs
City of Murfreesboro, TN
Frontage Road near Chick-fil-A closed for sewer repairs
Posted

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Motorists are advised to expect traffic interruptions on Old Fort Frontage Road near Chick-fil-A off Old Fort Parkway.

City officials said a contractor is performing sewer repairs in the area.

Checking in on Cole: Gallatin rallies around teen battling brain tumor with prayer vigil

Austin Pollack brings us an update on a remarkable young man facing great odds, and his family has one simple request: pray for Cole. I believe in the power of prayer and hope you'll join me in lifting up Cole and his family.

- Carrie Sharp

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