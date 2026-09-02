Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
71  WX Alerts
NewsStateTennesseeRutherford County

Actions

Gas leak closes Murfreesboro intersection, delays expected

Generic: Day Police Lights
Michael Woodward/WTKR
File: Police Lights
Generic: Day Police Lights
Posted

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A gas leak has closed an intersection in Murfreesboro and drivers should expect traffic delays Wednesday afternoon.

The Murfreesboro Police Department reported the leak around 4:40 p.m. and said Bell Street and University Street are closed at the intersection.

Police said no injuries have been reported.

It is not clear how long the roads will remain closed. Drivers are asked to use an alternate route if possible and expect delays.

Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png

Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png

Eugene: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/7b/09/9eaf788d46f580c4234978610d60/screenshot-2026-04-29-at-12-11-52-pm.png

Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png

Nikki-Dee: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e1/b4/685a931d4182b82d9322d496fa15/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-18-pm.png

Henry: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/f7/31/2e3894bf45d9a1668f1ccc56b9f6/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-00-pm.png

Katie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/77/55/afe9375249a4b9e058e4b2c3d2ea/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-46-pm.png

Brittany: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/67/90/788e5c364f00baabf9c5edae87e2/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-06-pm.png

Jennifer: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e4/1e/9771c0824888a0fd87b2a1030979/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-02-19-pm.png

Dolly Parton: Most-streamed artist in the world after her death

Dolly Parton's fingerprints are all over Tennessee. And how cool it is to see and hear how MTSU is working to preserve her legacy in music and beyond. Aaron Cantrell brings us a snapshot of the university's expansive Dolly collection, including her first ever recorded interview. Check it out for yourself!

- Carrie Sharp

Get the news you need from the station you trust.

NewsChannel 5 is growing! Watch Heather, Carrie, and Brittany at 3pm!