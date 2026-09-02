Gas leak closes Murfreesboro intersection, delays expected

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A gas leak has closed an intersection in Murfreesboro and drivers should expect traffic delays Wednesday afternoon.
The Murfreesboro Police Department reported the leak around 4:40 p.m. and said Bell Street and University Street are closed at the intersection.
Police said no injuries have been reported.
It is not clear how long the roads will remain closed. Drivers are asked to use an alternate route if possible and expect delays.
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Dolly Parton's fingerprints are all over Tennessee. And how cool it is to see and hear how MTSU is working to preserve her legacy in music and beyond. Aaron Cantrell brings us a snapshot of the university's expansive Dolly collection, including her first ever recorded interview. Check it out for yourself!
- Carrie Sharp