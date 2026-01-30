Gas main hit in crash forces road closures in La Vergne

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Roads near Nir Shreibman Boulevard and Ramsden Avenue are closed after a vehicle crash involving reckless driving struck a gas main, according to the La Vergne Police Department.

Officers are advising residents and motorists to evacuate the immediate area and avoid the location until further notice. Emergency crews are on scene working to secure the area as the roadway remains closed.

Drivers should plan alternate routes. Police say additional updates will be shared as the situation is resolved.