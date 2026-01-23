Hardware stores across Middle Tennessee see surge in customers hoping to prepare for this winter storm

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Murfreesboro hardware store has been bustling with activity as Middle Tennessee residents prepare for an approaching winter storm, with customers stocking up on everything from de-icing salt to sleds.

Elder's Ace Hardware in Rutherford County has experienced nonstop demand since Monday afternoon, according to store manager Sam Henson. The store has sold more than 30,000 pounds of salt and approximately 2,000 sleds as customers prepare for potentially hazardous winter weather.

"Shovels and salt are the biggest things people are wanting right now," Henson said. "Hopefully that's what they will need. If we get this ice, we're going to be looking at chain saws, generators, extension chords."

Other essential items have been flying off the shelves. Henson said he's currently out of generators, shovels and propane heaters, though restocks have been arriving throughout the day. When a single buddy heater was returned to the store, it sold immediately to a waiting customer. "That happened fast," joked Henson.

Beyond practical winter weather supplies, recreational items have also been in high demand. Customers have been lining up to purchase toboggans, saucers and traditional sleds. "I came for the sleds," customer Elaine Riley said. "I think people are excited about the sleds. I mean they have all these options."

Carmen Coulter traveled across town specifically to buy sleds at the store.

"I'd say we've probably sold upwards of 2,000 sleds already," Henson said. "And I've got a few hundred in the back still."

Customer Gary Brewer summed up the preparation strategy many residents are taking: "We'll put [de-ice mix] down and see what happens. And we can always use plan B and stay at home!"

Henson noted he has received concerning questions about grilling indoors if power goes out. Officials remind residents that carbon monoxide poisoning is a serious risk, so grilling and propane use should always be done outdoors.

The surge in activity at the hardware store reflects the broader preparation efforts across Middle Tennessee as residents brace for potentially dangerous winter weather conditions.

