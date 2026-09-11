Ammonia leak contained at Murfreesboro facility; crews monitoring air quality

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — An ammonia leak at a Murfreesboro facility has been contained after prompting an evacuation Friday afternoon.
Murfreesboro Fire Rescue responded to Americold Logistics on General Mills Way for what officials described as a medium hazmat release. When crews arrived, they found an active ammonia leak inside the facility.
The building was evacuated as a precaution.
A hazmat team entered the facility with plant personnel and successfully shut off a valve to contain the leak. A fire suppression crew also went inside to assist.
Crews remain on scene monitoring air quality and will continue operations until levels return to a safe range.
No injuries or medical emergencies have been reported.
General Mills Way and Butler Drive were closed earlier in the response. Rutherford County EMS and Murfreesboro Police also responded.
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