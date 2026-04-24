Homeowners push back against sudden HOA rule changes limiting what they can do in their own garden

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Murfreesboro family is in a dispute with their homeowners' association over a new policy limiting the size of gardens.

Homeowners associations come with restrictions and compliance standards that are generally designed for those seeking a more uniform community.

Jason and Christy Veal installed ten 3 x 7 raised garden beds beside their home in the Kimbro Woods subdivision at the beginning of March.

On March 26, the HOA issued its first detailed garden policy since it was established in 2007. The new rules limit lots to either two 4 x 8 beds or four 2 x 6 beds, meaning the Veals' garden does not meet the neighborhood policy.

"We want to follow the rules, it's just the rules keep changing. How are you compliant if you keep moving the bar?" said Christy.

The family relied on an approval from last year, which allowed the garden as long as it was not in the front yard.

Timmons Properties, which manages the association, said it was aware of the new policy, adding that last year it received more than one complaint about the Veals' garden.

Timmons Properties also said raised beds are considered a built improvement and require approval, which the family did not get this year.

The HOA president did not respond to questions about the new policy or the family's concerns that they are being targeted.

Timmons Properties only advises the HOA and does not set the rules.

Why they want a garden

Jason grew up on a farm and put a lot into prepping this year's vegetable garden.

The family lives in a corner lot, and the garden, once again, is on the side of their house.

"It's where you would put something to grow and be most viable," said Jason.

"Even the width of our lawnmower is this wide, so that it makes a nice place for it and everything," he said.

Last year, their first garden exceeded expectations.

Jason Veal

"I was actually able to get 40 ears of corn off the section that we had planted for corn," Jason said.

Jason has had multiple spinal surgeries and says working in the garden is good physical therapy. Everyone in their family also has health problems, and eating fresh fruits and vegetables helps. This year, they bought seeds to grow watermelon, onions, cucumber, squash, and green beans, but not corn.

Attorneys on both sides are now involved to guide each group on the next steps.

"We still have some work to do on these, but we're trying to get everything situated with the HOA, so that we don't get finished and things growing in them and then they tell us we have to rip them all up again," Jason said.

Are you having problems where you live? Email me at hannah.mcdonald@newschannel5.com.

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