'I have a forever family:' Tennessee teenager celebrates adoption after years in foster care

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's an intimidating walk into the Rutherford County Courthouse, especially when you have to meet one-on-one with a judge. Thankfully, this was a meeting Taylor, a 17 year old child who's been in Tennessee's foster care system for years, has wanted for years.

"This is what you want to do?" asked Judge Darrell Scarlett, a Circuit Court Judge in Rutherford County.

"Yes," Taylor replied. "I give my full consent."

Taylor first met her future adoptive parents, Matt and Karis Leckron, two years ago. The Leckrons had independently prayed about becoming foster parents, not knowing the other was feeling the same divine pull. Two years ago, they were asked to take in a 15-year-old girl for the weekend. That girl was Taylor, and before the weekend ended, they knew they wanted her to stay permanently.

"I watched her and my wife interact with each other, and I knew that's what I wanted forever," Matt Leckron said.

Karis Leckron said the decision to adopt was clear from the start. "It wasn't even a doubt in my mind that the next step was to adopt her when the opportunity came," she said.

The transition wasn't without challenges. "So our very first experience parenting was with a teenager -- so we got baptized by fire for sure," Karis Leckron said.

"Sometimes we would sit and have long talks even at night when they were both snoring, almost falling asleep," Taylor added.

Tuesday, the Leckrons officially went from being Taylor's foster parents, to becoming the real thing. Judge Scarlett praised both the family and Taylor during the hearing. "You're getting a wonderful, wonderful child. And from what I hear from her, she's getting wonderful wonderful parents too," Scarlett said before approving the adoption.

The courtroom erupted in applause as the adoption became official. "I love you," Matt told his daughter. "I love you too," Taylor replied.

Joyanna Wever, Taylor's teacher at Holloway High School in Murfreesboro, helped coordinate the attendance of Taylor's friends and fellow classmates. "They all wanted to be here and be like -- we're there for you and we've got your back," Wever said.

Taylor was moved by the support from her friends. "It means the world to me honestly because they showed up to support me and my family," she said.

Now officially part of the Leckron family, Taylor is considering her future career options, including possibly writing a book about her life experiences. "I also want to advocate for kids, maybe social working," she said.

Taylor, who is formally taking the last name Leckron, knows whatever she pursues, she'll be supported by two loving parents every step of the way. "It's going to be etched in our memory forever -- this day," her father said.

"It’s just such an answered prayer," her mother added.

"Now I have a forever family, and that means a lot to me," Taylor told us.

November is National Adoption Month, highlighting the need for families willing to adopt older teenagers in foster care, who often face longer waits for permanent homes. If you're interested in becoming a foster parent, you can learn more here.

Do you have an inspiring adoption or foster care story you'd like to share? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.