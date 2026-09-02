Infant dies at Tenn. home operating as illegal child care, state says

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — An infant has died at a Smyrna home that state officials say was being operated as an illegal child care facility.

The Town of Smyrna said the incident happened Aug. 29, when the Smyrna Police Department responded to a medical call at a home on Lake Farm Road involving the death of an infant.

The Tennessee Department of Human Services said it is aware of the child's death and described the location as an "illegal child care operator."

"We extend our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the child’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time," TDHS said in a statement.

Smyrna police and state agencies are now investigating both the circumstances surrounding the infant's death and the operations being conducted at the residence.

TDHS said the child care operator is under a joint investigation involving the Tennessee Department of Children Services and law enforcement. The department said child endangerment cases are typically led by the Department of Children Services and that TDHS will assist investigators as needed.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing and no arrests have been made.