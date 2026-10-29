Juvenile accused of setting fire at La Vergne residential facility

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A juvenile is facing an aggravated arson charge after police say they intentionally started a fire at a residential facility in La Vergne.

Police and firefighters were called to the facility on Sarna Drive on Monday, Oct. 26.

According to La Vergne police, the juvenile started the fire because of issues involving the facility's staff.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video, spoke with witnesses and collected evidence before determining the fire was intentionally set.

Fortunately, the other residents had already left the building before the fire started.

The juvenile was charged with aggravated arson. Police did not provide any additional details about the suspect.