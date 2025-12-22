Kyle Chrisley arrested in Rutherford County on multiple charges including domestic assault

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Kyle Chrisley was arrested this past weekend on multiple charges in Murfreesboro.
According to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, he was charged with three counts of felony retaliation for past actions, three counts of felony assault on first responders, misdemeanor domestic assault, public intoxication, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
He was released on bond.
He was previously arrested for assault in Smyrna in 2023.
