La Vergne mother charged with attempted murder after child found injured

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A La Vergne mother is facing an attempted murder charge after police said she assaulted her child and tried to take the juvenile’s life over the weekend.

La Vergne police said second- and third-shift officers responded to a home for an active domestic assault involving a juvenile.

When officers arrived, they found the child with visible injuries. Police said they learned the juvenile had allegedly been assaulted by his mother and that the situation had escalated to an attempt to take his life.

Officers moved the child to safety, but police said the mother, who they determined was intoxicated, barricaded herself inside the home.

Because of the potential danger to the woman, officers and nearby neighbors, police forced their way into the home. She was taken into custody shortly afterward.

The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services also responded to help make sure the child remained safe.

The woman was taken to the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center and charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, felony reckless endangerment, two counts of aggravated domestic assault and resisting arrest.

Her bond was set at $950,000.

Police said no additional identifying information about the juvenile will be released to protect the child’s privacy.