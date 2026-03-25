La Vergne Police and Fire responds to house fire on Wednesday

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — La Vergne Police and Fire responded to the scene of a structure fire in the area of Centennial Drive and Wortham Ct on Wednesday.
Police say all residents were able to safely make it out of the home, including their dog.
At this time, traffic in the area is blocked and you're asked to avoid the area.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
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Austin Pollack brings us an update on a remarkable young man facing great odds, and his family has one simple request: pray for Cole. I believe in the power of prayer and hope you'll join me in lifting up Cole and his family.
- Carrie Sharp