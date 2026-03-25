Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsStateTennesseeRutherford County

Actions

La Vergne Police and Fire responds to house fire on Wednesday

656878609_1256472519962159_5188752624773079722_n.jpg
La Vergne Police
656878609_1256472519962159_5188752624773079722_n.jpg
Posted

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — La Vergne Police and Fire responded to the scene of a structure fire in the area of Centennial Drive and Wortham Ct on Wednesday.

Police say all residents were able to safely make it out of the home, including their dog.

At this time, traffic in the area is blocked and you're asked to avoid the area.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

Checking in on Cole: Gallatin rallies around teen battling brain tumor with prayer vigil

Austin Pollack brings us an update on a remarkable young man facing great odds, and his family has one simple request: pray for Cole. I believe in the power of prayer and hope you'll join me in lifting up Cole and his family.

- Carrie Sharp

Watch at 6PM, streaming live on every device.

Real People. Real Connection. Rhori’s Listening.