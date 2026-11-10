Lockdown lifted at 3 Rutherford County schools after threat deemed unfounded

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A precautionary lockdown at three Rutherford County schools has been lifted after authorities determined a reported threat at Blackman High School was unfounded.

Blackman High School received a threatening phone call around noon Tuesday, prompting officials to place the high school, Blackman Middle School and Blackman Elementary School on lockdown while law enforcement investigated.

In a message to parents, Rutherford County Schools spokesperson James Evans said students were safe and the campuses were secure.

Evans said the call initially appeared to be a possible "swatting" incident, which involves someone reporting a fake threat to prompt an emergency response.

"This is a standard security procedure we use in these situations," Evans told parents. "Initially, this appears to be what is known as a swatting call - which is a fake threat - but we always take them seriously until we have all the facts."

Around 1 p.m., the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office announced that the scene had been cleared and the reported threat was determined to be unfounded.

Parents who wish to pick up their children are being asked to follow designated traffic routes:



Blackman High School: Enter Blaze Drive from Fortress Boulevard and exit onto Brinkley Road.



Blackman Middle School: Enter Blaze Drive from Brinkley Road and exit at Fortress Boulevard.



The sheriff's office thanked parents for their patience and cooperation during the investigation, emphasizing that law enforcement takes every reported threat seriously.

Authorities have not released additional information about the threatening call or whether anyone has been identified in connection with it.