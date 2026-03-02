Middle Tenn. Buddhist temple seeks support after fire hits original structure

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A place known for peace and spiritual healing is now asking for help after a fire damaged one of its original buildings.

Leaders at Wat Amphawan of America said the flames did not destroy the entire temple campus, but the damage to a historic structure is significant.

“Whenever you’re having a rough day or going through different events in the day, this is a peaceful space,” said Jontae Hall, an Air Force Reserve second lieutenant and chaplain candidate who trains at the temple under Preeda.

Hall first came to Wat Amphawan two years ago while studying religion.

“During my studies, it brought me to the temple because I wanted to learn more about Buddhism and meditation,” Hall said.

It was there he met Buddhist monk Preeda, who now mentors him in the teachings and traditions of the faith — lessons rooted in reflection, forgiveness and impermanence.

Those teachings are being tested after a guest staying inside the building started a fire while smoking on the front porch, Hall said.

“It didn’t get far into the house, but the water damage is part of our biggest issue here,” he added.

The building was the temple’s original structure, once used for services before later becoming a refuge for those in need of a place to sleep.

Now, what was once a place of guidance, healing and belonging sits badly damaged.

Temple leaders said they do not carry insurance on the building and are now turning to the community for help with cleanup efforts and monetary donations.

“I hope everybody helps the temple,” Preeda said.

Despite the setback, Hall said their faith reminds them that both hardship and good fortune are temporary.

“Even if someone has experienced good fortune or good things, that doesn’t last forever,” said Hall. “Same when you experience negative things. That doesn’t last forever.”

Temple leaders said smoking is not normally allowed on the property and described the fire as unexpected. If you would like to donate they have a Cashapp: $WatAmphawanOfAmerica

If you would like to volunteer, leaders say you can stop by the temple located at 4880 Barfield Crescent Rd, Murfreesboro, TN 37128.

This story was reported on-air by reporter Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.