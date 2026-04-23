Middle Tenn. couple launches a baby business to fund their IVF journey

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Starting a family is not always simple, and for many couples, the cost of fertility treatments adds another layer of stress.

During National Infertility Awareness Week, one Smyrna couple is opening up about their journey and how they are building a business while working toward building a family.

Aisha Smith works a 9-to-5 job, but in her spare time, she sews baby items for her business, New Adventures Baby Co. The business was born out of necessity to help raise money for her and her husband Noah’s journey to have a child.

"We’re on a new adventure toward our baby, so in the meantime, I make things for everyone else’s babies, get my baby fix and see everyone else’s little ones," Aisha said.

At ages 27 and 31, the couple never imagined starting a family would come with this kind of challenge.

"Although we are young, you never think it would happen to you, but we were recently diagnosed with endometriosis and adenomyosis, which has affected egg count," Aisha said.

There are paths to parenthood, including fertility treatments like in vitro fertilization, but they come at a cost.

According to the World Health Organization, one in six people worldwide experience infertility. Dr. Ryan Heitmann, division director of reproductive endocrinology and infertility at Vanderbilt, said it is something that can affect anyone.

"Infertility does not discriminate, age, gender, ethnicity, it affects all comers. There’s not one thing that necessarily puts someone more at risk, you can see it at any age," Dr. Heitmann said. "It can be very costly, $20,000 to $30,000 per cycle with no guarantee of success. Insurance coverage is getting better, but a lot of patients still don’t have it, so they’re paying out of pocket, taking loans, doing whatever they can to cover these therapies."

The Smiths started a fundraiser through GoFundMe, but nearly everything Aisha earns from her business goes right back into funding IVF.

The road to pregnancy has not looked the way she once imagined, but she remains hopeful while encouraging others to share their stories.

"You never know, somebody might need to hear it from someone else like I did, so I’m putting myself out there," Aisha said.

Those interested in supporting the Smiths can visit their GoFundMe or shop at New Adventures Baby Co.

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