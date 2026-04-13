Middle Tenn. neighbors hope for safety changes after suspected DUI driver crashes into home on S-curve

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Over the weekend, a car sped toward a Murfreesboro home at W. Clark Boulevard and Grantland Avenue, crashing into a fence and a vehicle in the driveway.

Security footage shows the driver slamming on the brakes before the collision. The crash caused significant damage to the front of the home, though Murfreesboro Police said the structure itself was not damaged. No one inside the home was injured.

Police charged 55-year-old Marcus Smith with DUI in connection to the crash. Smith has since been released on a $1,500 bond.

Marquita May lives next door and has a front-yard view of the constant traffic. She said it has been an ongoing problem for a decade, leading to dangerous situations that could cost someone their life.

"It’s busy all day and people flying. Living here, you’ll probably be on edge because it’s like, you don’t know if your house is going to get hit," May said.

She said a driver once came straight toward her home.

Police data shows 16 crashes have happened on this S-curve since January 2021. At least two of those crashes involved the same home, including the incident over the weekend.

"He even had a fence there to protect because they be going so fast," May said.

May believes a speed bump could help force drivers to slow down before the sharp curve. She is urging drivers to slow down and pay attention, hoping something changes before it is too late.

"What’s it going to take? Something really bad? Things have already been bad enough. You don’t know what they’re going through," May said.

Police are urging drivers to slow down, follow the speed limit, and pay attention to warning signs in the area. The homeowners who experienced damage over the weekend have started a GoFundMe.

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