Middle Tenn. neighbors insist proposed rezoning plans will create more traffic and safety issues

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Neighbors along a Murfreesboro street said traffic is already a problem and now, a proposed office park could make it worse.

Rushwood Drive is a residential street just off Church Street, but some neighbors said it already carries more traffic than it was designed for.

“Want me to give you some statistics?” said Paul Dehoff, who opposes the rezoning. “Bellwood Trace Apartments have 60 units, with one way in and out on this road. The other side has a trailer park with about 78 trailers, also with one way in and out. The school at the end of Houston Drive has 400 students, and there’s no bus service, so each student has to be dropped off by car.”

Signs posted in front yards reflect some of that opposition, with messages reading “no commercial rezoning.” Not all neighbors are against the proposal. Some residents said they are not concerned about the development.

The proposal comes from developer Wayne Belt, who is seeking to rezone the property to build a six-building office park designed for small businesses and professional services.

Planning documents show the development would bring new commercial activity to the area and rely on a single entrance off Rushwood Drive, meaning all traffic would flow through the same street.

Neighbors said that could worsen congestion that already exists. Dehoff and others also point to safety concerns, noting the lack of sidewalks along the road.

“I’ve counted 28 kids at a time getting on the school bus, and they’re coming in from all directions, crossing the street and doing everything else,” Dehoff said.

In a letter submitted ahead of the planning commission meeting, another neighbor described similar concerns.

“Rushwood is already the primary feeder road for our neighborhood to Church Street,” wrote Dr. Billie McElwrath, who lives a few doors down from the proposed development. “During peak hours, traffic routinely backs up and comes to a complete standstill.”

McElwrath explained the road experiences constant traffic throughout the day and is further impacted by school drop-offs, train crossings and diverted traffic from nearby incidents.

“There are no sidewalks. Pedestrians are forced into the street while vehicles navigate congestion, stopped traffic and limited visibility,” she wrote.

She also raised concerns about the condition of the road and whether it can handle additional traffic, especially during construction.

“The construction phase alone would also introduce significant heavy truck traffic. Rushwood is not built to accommodate that type of load,” McElwrath wrote.

She added that access to the property could potentially be routed from the rear, where commercial zoning already exists, instead of through the residential street.

“Rushwood has already reached that point,” McElwrath wrote. “Introducing commercial access would intensify existing congestion, increase risk to pedestrians and further strain infrastructure.”

According to planning documents, Belt said the project is intended to meet growing demand for office space in the area, with nearby properties already close to full occupancy.

“They’re going to say you’ve got the commercial property on the corners, and that’s true, but those actually face Church Street. They don’t face Rushwood Drive,” Dehoff said. “Rushwood is a variety of houses, and I don’t think we need commercial development.”

The Murfreesboro Planning Commission is set to hear from both the developer and neighbors during its meeting Wednesday evening.

Documents show a neighborhood meeting was held in February, but no residents attended at the time.

This story was reported by reporter Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Aaron and our editorial team verify all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.