Middle Tenn. woman’s viral video leads to police warning in Smyrna shopping area

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Smyrna officers are increasing patrols after reports of suspicious encounters in a busy shopping area along Sam Ridley Parkway.

The attention comes after Briana Sailors shared a video describing an encounter in the Kroger parking lot that has now been viewed more than 450,000 times on TikTok.

Sailors recalled sitting in her car in broad daylight when a man approached and asked her to roll down her passenger window.

“He proceeds to say, ‘Ma’am I’m so sorry to bother you… your car is making a really weird sound. Would you do me a favor and pop the hood so I can check your oil?’ I freaked out because I knew that wasn’t normal,” Sailors said.

Trusting her instincts, she rolled the window back up and attempted to leave. That’s when the situation escalated.

“He says, 'Your car is going to lock up.' And he’s following my car as I’m backing out, and my heart is racing and I take off,” she said. As she drove away, Sailors noticed the man get into the passenger side of another vehicle nearby, leading her to believe he may not have been alone.

In the moment, she feared the encounter could have been something more serious.

“I assume it was some sort of abduction or sex trafficking scheme… because why else would he need to look under my hood?” she said.

After initially contacting police, Sailors turned to social media to share her experience. The video quickly gained traction, drawing attention from others who said they had similar concerns.

“Once it went viral, the police kept getting calls, so they ended up putting a detective on the case,” Sailors said. In response, the Smyrna Police Department issued a public warning, saying it has received multiple complaints involving a man approaching women in their vehicles and asking them to open their hood.

Officers noted that no one has complied with the requests and all individuals were able to leave safely.

Police are urging people not to exit their vehicles or open the hood for strangers, and to trust their instincts if something feels off. Anyone who encounters suspicious activity is encouraged to report it.

Shoppers in the area say the warning is a reminder to stay aware, even during routine errands.

“I’m going to practice what I preach and not let my guard down,” Cristalynne Dupree said.

For Sailors, that awareness is exactly the point. “I want everyone to be safe".

This story was reported by reporter Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Aaron and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy