Military, first responders, teachers and medical workers: This program could save you money when buying a home

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two Middle Tennessee real estate agents are spreading the word about a nationwide program that could put thousands of dollars back in the pockets of firefighters, teachers, healthcare workers and other community heroes when they buy or sell a home.

Chad Robinette and Elizabeth Long with Exit Reality Bob Lamb and Associates recently visited Murfreesboro Fire Station 4 with homemade chocolate chip cookies and information about Homes for Heroes, a program that rewards essential workers with cash back after buying or selling a home. "Within two weeks of closing, our clients get a thank you check just as a thank you for their service," Long said.

The agents partner with Fidelis Homes TN to give qualifying buyers and sellers about 30% of the real estate agent's commission after the transaction closes. On average, that amounts to about $3,000. "I had a client last October that used their Hero Reward to purchase an HVAC that they knew they'd have to purchase after closing," Robinette said.

The definition of "hero" extends beyond what many might expect. Veterans, active duty military personnel, healthcare workers, teachers and first responders all qualify for the program. There's no application process required. "When we talk to them, we're like okay, we're going to have you as a Homes for Heroes client," Long said.

Real estate agents voluntarily participate in the program by giving up a portion of their own commission. For Long and Robinette, it's personal. "My grandfather and uncle are marines," Long said.

"With my background in healthcare, it just made sense for me to give back as well," Robinette said.

Despite the potential savings, the agents say awareness remains low. In Rutherford, Davidson and Williamson counties alone, more than 100,000 residents would qualify for the program. The agents plan to continue their outreach efforts to inform eligible workers about the savings opportunity.

"I know how much those people sacrifice and how much their families sacrifice for just for what they do," Long said.

So far, Fidelis Homes TN has returned about $60,000 to their clients. If you'd like to reach out directly to Chad and Elizabeth, click here. For more on the program, or to find other agents that are apart of the Homes for Heroes program, click here.

