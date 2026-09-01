Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
53  WX Alerts
NewsStateTennesseeRutherford County

Actions

Murfreesboro crash involving two pickup trucks and a pedestrian leaves man seriously injured

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man is in critical but stable condition after he was involved in a crash involving two pickup trucks on Monday night in Murfressboro.

The man, 36, was attempting to cross Lascassas Pike near the rear entrance of Burger King when he was struck by the pickup trucks at approximately 9:24 p.m., according to police.

The pedestrian was treated at the scene, then flown to Vanderbilt Medical Center due to the severity of his injuries.

Police say the investigation into the crash is ongoing and charges may be filed.

Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png

Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png

Eugene: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/7b/09/9eaf788d46f580c4234978610d60/screenshot-2026-04-29-at-12-11-52-pm.png

Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png

Nikki-Dee: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e1/b4/685a931d4182b82d9322d496fa15/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-18-pm.png

Henry: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/f7/31/2e3894bf45d9a1668f1ccc56b9f6/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-00-pm.png

Katie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/77/55/afe9375249a4b9e058e4b2c3d2ea/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-46-pm.png

Brittany: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/67/90/788e5c364f00baabf9c5edae87e2/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-06-pm.png

Jennifer: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e4/1e/9771c0824888a0fd87b2a1030979/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-02-19-pm.png

Dolly Parton: Most-streamed artist in the world after her death

Dolly Parton's fingerprints are all over Tennessee. And how cool it is to see and hear how MTSU is working to preserve her legacy in music and beyond. Aaron Cantrell brings us a snapshot of the university's expansive Dolly collection, including her first ever recorded interview. Check it out for yourself!

- Carrie Sharp

Get the news you need from the station you trust.

NewsChannel 5 is growing! Watch Heather, Carrie, and Brittany at 3pm!