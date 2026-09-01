Murfreesboro crash involving two pickup trucks and a pedestrian leaves man seriously injured

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man is in critical but stable condition after he was involved in a crash involving two pickup trucks on Monday night in Murfressboro.

The man, 36, was attempting to cross Lascassas Pike near the rear entrance of Burger King when he was struck by the pickup trucks at approximately 9:24 p.m., according to police.

The pedestrian was treated at the scene, then flown to Vanderbilt Medical Center due to the severity of his injuries.

Police say the investigation into the crash is ongoing and charges may be filed.