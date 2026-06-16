Murfreesboro: CSX railroad repairs to close Middle Tennessee Boulevard crossing

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Drivers in Murfreesboro should plan for traffic delays next week as CSX crews perform emergency repairs at a railroad crossing on Middle Tennessee Boulevard.

The crossing at Church Street will be closed to through traffic for 24 hours on Wednesday, June 17, according to city officials.

CSX said the closure is needed to repair an emergency widening gauge at the railroad crossing.

Middle Tennessee Boulevard is expected to reopen on Thursday, June 18, once repairs are complete.

Officials said detour routes will be posted before the closure begins and are encouraging motorists to plan ahead and allow extra travel time.